Watch Nick Cannon & Kierra Sheard Perform “No Weapon” Together [VIDEO]

Nick Cannon grew up in the entertainment industry in the 90s when you had to know how to sing, rap, act, host and do a lot of other things that molded him into the multitalented artist he is.

In a video he released this past Good Friday, he was captured playing the piano and singing Fred Hammond’s “No Weapon” with gospel singer Kierra Sheard as part of his “Ncredible Session” video series.

