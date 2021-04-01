Woman With Knife Tried & Failed To Get Into Drake’s Toronto Mansion

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Drake may need to rethink his security system after an armed intruder came this close to breaking into his $100 million estate in Toronto earlier this week.

According to Page Six, Deandre Chazlanette Davis was intercepted by private security outside of the mansion’s massive gates in a failed attempt to gain entry onto the property Tuesday afternoon. During the altercation, Davis assaulted one guard with a metal pipe who did not sustain any injuries at the time.

Sources claim as many as seven police cruisers arrived at Drake’s home before slapping handcuffs on her.

“A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested,” a Toronto Police Department source told The Sun. “She did not gain any kind of entry into the property, and there were no injuries. It is not clear what she was doing at the residence but she had no communication whatsoever with the homeowner.”

I am hearing a security guard for @Drake stopped the armed female suspect from getting on the Property. She was stopped near the gate but allegedly one security person was struck with a pipe — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) March 30, 2021

The 39-year-old woman was charged with two counts of weapons dangerous and one count of assault with a weapon.

No word if Drizzy was home inside his custom-built 35,000 square foot mansion during the invasion attempt, but he had no sort of communication with Davis during the crime.

Drake house in Toronto 😳 pic.twitter.com/mtzqZ5Dgp3 — LUXURY (@Luxury_WorId) January 29, 2021

This isn’t the “God’s Plan” rapper’s first time dealing with unwanted visitors at his home. In 2017, a 24-year-old woman was caught red-handed inside his Los Angeles home after breaking in and helping herself to his soda, water, and other refreshments. Though she didn’t steal any items from his residence, cops arrested her on $100,000 bail.

