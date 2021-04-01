DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Tar Heel’s Head Coach Roy Williams Is Retiring

North Carolina Tar Heel Head Coach, Roy Williams announces April 1st that he’s retiring after 33 years. This is not a joke. The 1972 UNC graduate, just wrapped up his 18th season as the head coach at his alma mater.

Williams has 903 wins as a college basketball head coach. His career highlights consist of three NCAA titles , two other Final Fours, nine ACC regular-season championships and three ACC Tournament crowns. He led the Tar Heels to a 485-163 record.

Aaccording to GOHEELS.COM ,”the 2007 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee will address the media at a press conference on Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center Thursday, April 1 at 4 p.m.”

The press conference is closed to the public. Fans will be able to view at HERE.

2020 US Open - Day 13

Best Moments Of 2020

12 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments Of 2020

Continue reading Best Moments Of 2020

Best Moments Of 2020

Digging deep into the archives, we take a look back at some of the moments through this year that would be considered smile-worthy. Contrary to what some may feel, 2020 wasn't all bad. Don't believe me? Take a look for yourself and if you still don't believe me, remember you're right here reading this, so cheer to that. ALSO TRENDING: Here Are All The Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2020 Best of 2020: Here Are The Top 5 Fashionable Looks Of The Year Best of 2020: Here Are The Top Hair Transformations From 2020 8 Groundbreaking Black Politicians You Should Know 20 Inspirational/Gospel Songs That Got Us Through 2020

Tar Heel’s Head Coach Roy Williams Is Retiring  was originally published on foxync.com

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Close