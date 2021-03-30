Quavo & Saweetie Gets Into Physical Altercation in Elevator

In the fight, you can see Saweetie swinging at Quavo, and then Quavo ducks the hit while dropping an orange duffle bag. Saweetie reaches for it and the two begin tussling over the bag. The next thing we can see is Quavo aggressively pushing Saweetie to the floor. Saweetie sits in the corner of the elevator as she is seemingly hurt. In the end, we can see Saweetie limping off of the elevator as Quavo has the orange case in hand.
