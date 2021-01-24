Protesters Demand Justice After Tacoma Cop Shown On Video Driving Over People At ‘Street Race’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 7:45 a.m. ET, Jan. 25 —

More than 100 protesters gathered Sunday night to demand justice about 24 hours after stunning video footage went viral showing a police vehicle surrounded by pedestrians, speeding through the crowd and appearing to drive over several people in Washington State.

Protesters are gathering in Tacoma, Washington, after videos emerged of a police officer driving through a crowd of spectators at a street racing event in the city last night #Tacoma #TacomaProtests #Washington pic.twitter.com/SBCY5Duljv — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 25, 2021

The protesters were reacting to the different narratives that emerged following the instance of apparent police violence, with the Tacoma Police Department offering what seems to be a justification for the still-unidentified officer’s actions that left at least two people hospitalized on Saturday.

The person who recorded the viral 20-second clip told the News Tribune, a local media outlet, that the officer who drove the police SUV never gave a warning to the throngs of people who had gathered in downtown Tacoma to watch what was reported to be a “street race.”

The brief video begins by showing the SUV with its emergency lights flashing surrounded by a sea of people, many of them wielding cellphones and apparently also recording, as well. The SUV can then be heard revving its engine before it accelerated through the group. The video showed the SUV slowing down a bit while it appeared to hit several people as the vehicle goes up and down like it drover over multiple speed bumps placed closely together.

Witnesses can be heard expressing themselves in disbelief.

Watch the video below.

9th and Pacific Ave in Tacoma pic.twitter.com/C76iq2Eimw — Jason Gauthier (@jasonjgauthier) January 24, 2021

The person who filmed the video — only identifying himself as “Mark” — told the News Tribune that the police SUV never took to its loudspeaker to tell the crowd to disperse or even offer them a warning that it would be moving forward. Mark said the SUV backed up few feet before speeding forward and plowing into the crowd of people The short video appears to corroborate that account.

But the Tacoma Police Department begged to differ.

In a subsequent press release, the Tacoma Police Department described the police officer as a victim.

