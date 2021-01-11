According to Bleacher Report, the Philadelphia Eagles have parted ways with Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Doug Pederson. Many rumors speculated throughout the weekend of Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie not being impressed with Pederson’s future goals for the team.

Doug Pederson is out as #Eagles coach, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2021

After a short five seasons, the marriage between Pederson and the Philadelphia Eagles have come to the end. Following a Super Bowl win with the team in 2017 were two disappointing seasons filled with confusion and a huge amount of injuries. More news to come as the story develops.

Philadelphia Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson was originally published on rnbphilly.com

