A few weeks ago, Keke Palmer detailed her struggles with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. After struggling for years with bad acne breakouts, doctors were finally able to get to the root of the problem.

In a lengthy Instagram post, KeKe expressed her frustrations of being misdiagnosed by doctors. She mentioned that her acne was so bad that people in her field offered to pay for a dermatologist. Now in an interview with People TV, she explains that Tyler Perry was one of the people willing to invest in her skin care treatments.

“I remember when I was 14 and Tyler Perry pulled my mom aside at the NAACP awards and literally said, ‘I would pay for her to go to a dermatologist, to the best dermatologist, to help her with her skin,’” Palmer said. “So what I’ve dealt with, with my skin, has been so traumatic and big that people have literally reached into their own pockets to help me.”

Tyler Perry has been known to silently invest in Black people so that they could live up to their fullest potential. His acts of selflessness are admirable and always appreciated. He is a true example of what it means to invest in the Black community to build wealth and prosperity within our community.

KeKe Palmer Reveals Tyler Perry Offered To Pay For Her Dermatologist When She Was 14 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com