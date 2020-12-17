Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has died.
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an apartment in Williamsburg, Virginia for a report of someone needing medical attention.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Medics then took Taliaferro to a local hospital where he later died. His cause of death is unclear at this time.
Taliaferro was a fourth round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 after a standout career at Coastal Carolina. He played three seasons with the team before being released ahead of the 2017 season.
Lorenzo Taliaferro was 28.
Source: Yahoo Sports
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- CB The Best: DJ Khaled Is Launching His Own CBD Brand
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard Named Billboard’s Top Gospel Artist Of The Decade
- Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her In A Biopic
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Former Ravens Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead At 28 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com