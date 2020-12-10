via GospelGoodies.com:

Good news! Brian Courtney Wilson just released a new Bible reading plan in partnership with the YouVersion Bible App.

The six-day Bible reading plan titled, “Still: A Devotional Series with Brian Courtney Wilson,” is presented in a podcast style narrated by the singer himself. A press release states that Wilson hopes to “deepen the listeners’ time with God a thoughtful and contemplative devotional plan.” To join in on the #StillDevotional conversation, click here.

The plan comes at the heels of the release of his fifth album, STILL.

Brian Courtney Wilson Launches Bible Plan On Bible App was originally published on getuperica.com