Brian Courtney Wilson Launches Bible Plan On Bible App

Good news! Brian Courtney Wilson just released a new Bible reading plan in partnership with the YouVersion Bible App.
The six-day Bible reading plan titled, “Still: A Devotional Series with Brian Courtney Wilson,” is presented in a podcast style narrated by the singer himself. A press release states that Wilson hopes to “deepen the listeners’ time with God a thoughtful and contemplative devotional plan.” To join in on the #StillDevotional conversation, click here.
The plan comes at the heels of the release of his fifth album, STILL.
