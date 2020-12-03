Tyrese Says He and Dwayne Johnson Have Squashed 3-year Feud [VIDEO]

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Tyrese have reportedly ended their 3-year feud.

The two actors’ public beef first began in 2017 when Tyrese publicly criticized The Rock for signing on to do a spinoff of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

At the time, Tyrese called Dwayne “selfish” for agreeing to do the “Hobbs & Shaw,” spinoff. The two starred in four “Fast & Furious” films together and Tyrese also said Johnson wouldn’t respond to his text messages despite the two having been friends.

Dwayne previously said it was “pretty disappointing” that Tyrese made their disagreement so public.

“I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media,” Dwayne said. “Apparently, he was going through some stuff too in his personal life. We haven’t talked and I don’t see where we would, and to me, there’s no need to have a conversation.”

Now, it seems things have apparently cooled between the two men.

“We talked,” Tyrese told Comedy Central’s Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz this week. “We talked for at least four hours. It was great.”

“What’s interesting about ‘The Fast and The Furious’ is it’s not about any of us individually,” he continued, speaking specifically about the franchise’s spinoffs. “We’re like the UN at this point. Everyone gets to go to the theater and say, ‘He and she looks like me.’ If I did it with [Ludacris’ Tej], then who are we going to play off of? I could not just make it about me. I just could not.”

