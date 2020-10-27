RussRant: Black’s Don’t Want To Work For Success? [VIDEO]

Last night, Senate confirmed Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, in a 52-48 vote. On the same day, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner implied that Black Americans don’t want to work for success.

If you don’t get anything else from Russ’ rant today: VOTE!

Jared Kushner speaks as if Black people are lazy complainers who don't want to be successful. This blatant DISRESPECT shows he has NO understanding of the Black community and its challenges that have spanned centuries. You can't "fix" these problems from this level of ego. pic.twitter.com/fmILMVbrzY — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 26, 2020

