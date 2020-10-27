Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

#RussRant: Black’s Don’t Want To Work For Success? [VIDEO]

Last night, Senate confirmed Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, in a 52-48 vote. On the same day, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner implied that Black Americans don’t want to work for success. 

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

View this post on Instagram

10/27/20

A post shared by The Russ Parr Morning Show (@russparrshow) on

 

If you don’t get anything else from Russ’ rant today: VOTE!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

amy coney barrett , Jared Kushner , Russ Rant

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Close