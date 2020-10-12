Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Are Officially Married

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill did not allow COVID-19 to keep them from holy matrimony.

Bailey and Hill tied the knot on October 10, 2020 in an exclusive celebrity filled ceremony in Actworth, Georgia.

BOSSIP reports:

The Real Housewife of Atlanta wed her sportscaster sweetie Mike Hill in a lavish celebration attended by family, friends, and presumably Bravo cameras at Acworth, Georgia’s Governors Towne Club.

“Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other,” Mrs. Hill told PEOPLE about the big day. “We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”

PEOPLE reports that Cynthia’s nude illusion dress was from Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona and she paired it with Badgley Mischka shoes and a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique. PEOPLE also reports that Mr. and Mrs. Hill exchanged rings from Rockford Collection and Beverly Diamonds during the celebratory event, put together by wedding planner Courtney Ajinça.

The wedding was attended by 250 guests who were asked to wear all black and the couple enforced temperature checks and handwashing prior to entry. Once inside, the guests were spaced out based on social distancing guidelines, and sanitizing stations were spread throughout.

Attendees included a bevy of Bravo celebrities including fellow housewives Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Eva Marcille who served as Cynthia’s bridesmaids, and fashionable “friend of the show” Marlo Hampton.

This is Hill’s third marriage and Bailey’s second.

We wish them everlasting love!

