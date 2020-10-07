After the Presidential debate with 74-year old President Trump and 77-year old Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, the people are eager to see Wednesday’s first face-off between Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A few points to watch for during the debate consist of how the individuals discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, their conversation on the proud boys, and how they conduct themselves.

2020 Early Voting Date In North Carolina For Presidential Election

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

HEAD TO THE DLHUGHLEYSHOW.COM

How To Watch The Vice Presidential Debate Mike Pence Vs Kamala Harris was originally published on foxync.com

Also On Black America Web: