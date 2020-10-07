How To Watch The Vice Presidential Debate Mike Pence Vs Kamala Harris

After the Presidential debate with 74-year old President Trump and 77-year old Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, the people are eager to see Wednesday’s first face-off between Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A few points to watch for during the debate consist of how the individuals discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, their conversation on the proud boys, and how they conduct themselves.
