This Famous Actress Regrets Not Sleeping with Marvin Gaye

Legendary vocalist Marvin Gaye created some of the greatest love songs of all time. Whether you were looking to serenade your lover or setting the mood – Marvin had us covered.

During his phenomenal career Gaye probably could have had any woman he wanted but according to actress Jane Fonda, the crooner had his eyes set on her.

In an interview with the New York Times, Fonda revealed that Gaye was reportedly interested in having a sexual relationship with her.

Fonda explained to NYT writer Maureen Dowd after she asked the actress, “Your greatest regret is that you never had sex with Che Guevara?”

The actress shared that was wrong, instead revealing, “Who I do think about, and what is a great regret is Marvin Gaye.”

At the time Fonda was still married so she declined. The 82-year-old actress also revealed Gaye reportedly had a picture of her on his refrigerator.

It has been at least 40+ years since this occurred but the encounter clearly had a lasting impact. But if Marvin was even a small percent as smooth as one of his songs – we completely understand!

