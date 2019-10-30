Motown Releases First Ever Video For Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” [WATCH]

War and racial tensions were at an unsettling high when Marvin Gaye released “What’s Going On?” back in 1971. In 2019, a similar struggle exists.

It became a classic song that resonated with millions but today’s technology helps spread the important messages faster. So in celebrating Motown Records’ 60th anniversary, the label released a new music video for the song, incorporating social issues that have spread across America.

The Savanah Leaf directed video premiered last month at the 2019 Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference (CBC ALC) after a panel discussion titled, “What’s Going On’ to ‘Let’s Get Going’: Building a Social Movement through the Arts in Washington, DC.”

