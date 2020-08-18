Netflix Taps Kenya Barris to Produce Documentary on Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump

Netflix has tapped “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris to produce a documentary feature based on the life and career of civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The project will be directed and produced by Emmy-nominated Nadia Hallgren, and Barris will co-produce with Roger Ross Williams, Lauren Cioffi with Geoff Martz executive producing.

Here’s more via Variety:

The doc will examine a number of Crump’s past and current cases, his impact on American civil rights and racial justice, and the toll such work takes on him and his family. The founder and principal owner of Ben Crump Law, he first gained recognition while representing the family of Trayvon Martin and is currently working with the families of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd. His other clients include the families of Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Nakia Jones, Danny Ray Thomas, Stephon Clark, as well as the residents of Flint, Michigan.

