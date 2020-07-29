Tyler Perry is keeping his lips sealed when it comes to reports that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are staying in his mansion.

As reported back in May, Perry is said to be housing the couple in his $18 million mansion in a very exclusive and very secure community in Los Angeles. The couple’s 1-year-old son Archie is also reportedly staying at the location.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Recently, Perry was questioned about his possible guests by Gayle King on CBS This Morning. Perry went on the show to talk about the various safety precautions his massive Tyler Perry Studios is taking to resume T.V. production in a coronavirus world. Towards the end of the interview, King snuck in the question that many people have been wondering:

“It’s been widely reported that Meghan and Harry are living at your place in Los Angeles, can you tell us how they’re doing?”

This is when Perry hilariously avoided the question by acting like he was losing his connection.

“I…I’m sorry I think I just lost you… I just lost you Gayle, I’m sorry we have a really bad connection,” Perry said. “I think I lost Gayle King, guys. We lost her. We lost you.”

Smooth. King took the move in a joking manner and the two ended up laughing by the end of the clip.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Tyler Perry Gives Hilarious Reaction When Questioned About Prince Harry And Meghan Living In His Mansion was originally published on newsone.com