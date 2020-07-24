The Redskins Change Its Name To “Washington Football Team” Until New Name Chosen

The Washington Football Team. That is what the team previously known as the Washington Redskins will be known when the NFL season begins in a couple of months.

Recently, under the intense pressure of the social justice movement in America, the team’s deplorable owner Dan Snyder announced that the organization would finally do away with the racist name and choose another moniker that isn’t as…racist.

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future. pic.twitter.com/sBs0Uo0ICm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the team will adopt this name for the time being until a formal decision can be made on the new name. But that’s all bull$#!t. It’s easy to change a team name. Watch. The Washington Warriors. See. Done.

Dan Snyder who once said to the USAToday, and we quote, “We’ll never change the name,” Washington owner Dan Snyder told USA Today in 2013 of the “Redskins.” “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

There is no doubt in our minds that Dan Snyder is absolutely apoplectic behind the corporate pressure that FedEx and Nike put on him to do something he defiantly vowed never to do. Do you know how angry it must make a rich white man to be forced to do something?

In another instance of cowardice, Dan sent Executive Vice President Terry Bateman out to defend whatever minuscule about honor this organization has left.

“You’re doing a rebranding process that correctly takes 12 to 18 months. If you want to do it right you have to take a deep breath, take a step back and go through the process,” he said. “We want to do it right, we want something thoughtful and inclusive and smart and bring a lot of points of views into this and come out the other side with something everyone is proud of and can rally behind.

“It feels organic and natural to do this. I love the look of what we’ve done. It’s really strong. I like the logo and the uniforms and the colors. … There’s a tremendous amount of work to do for the next 50 days to do all this. It’s a tremendous amount of work to go through this. The new will go up and the old will go down.”

