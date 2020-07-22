Beyoncé has made more than a visual album, she made one of the Blackest films Disney+ has in their repertoire.

In two weeks, fans will finally get to see what Queen Bey’s new trailer teases for her forthcoming visual album Black Is King. Of course, Jay-Z with friends Naomi Campbell, Kelly Roland, and Lupita Nyong’o make an appearance on the project.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

By the looks of the trailer, the big wigs at Disney spared no expense to ensure Bey’s project debuts like a blockbuster film. The story in Black Is King reimagines the lessons in the movie The Lion King, where she starred as Simba’s homie Nala in last year’s live-action remake.

Via NYPost:

“The voyages of Black families throughout time are honored in the tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.”

The project features music from Bey’s The Lion King: The Gift album and will provide visual treatments for “Brown Skin Girl,” “My Power,” and “Mood 4 Eva.”

Bey can be heard on the voiceover saying, “Life is a set of choices. Lead, or be led astray. Follow your light, or lose it.”

Black Is King, which is written, executive produced and directed by Beyoncé, will debut globally July 31 on Disney+. Now might be a good time to splurge on that subscription.

Watch the official trailer below.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Beyoncé Releases Official Trailer For ‘Black is King’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com