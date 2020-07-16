CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Woman Says “I Still Love Sharks” After Being Attacked By One [WATCH]

They say love is pain and this Australian woman doesn’t care about how much it hurts!

Anika Craney, a shark documentary filmmaker was bitten on her left leg by a shark while swimming off a coast Fitzroy Island, near Cairns, Queensland, a city in Australia. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In the process of being prepared to be airlifted to the hospital, the 29-year-old was caught on camera saying, “I still love sharks! Sharks are beautiful!”

Complex reported the day of the shark attack, Craney was actually relaxing and swimming on her day off from the shark documentary.

Currently, she is in stable condition and officials believe she is “more worried about missing out on the adventure then the injuries.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Times "Dear White People" Made You Say "I Felt That!"

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times "Dear White People" Made You Say "I Felt That!"

Continue reading 10 Times “Dear White People” Made You Say “I Felt That!”

10 Times "Dear White People" Made You Say "I Felt That!"

Things they did: THAT.

Woman Says “I Still Love Sharks” After Being Attacked By One [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

sharks

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Trending
Represent The Vote
Photos
Close