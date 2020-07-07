WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 7, 2020: Say Their Names — Frederick Douglass Statue Vandalized — Credit Limits Increasing

1. Say Their Names

What You Need To Know:

6-year-old Jace Young of San Francisco

7-year-old Natalia Wallace of Chicago

8-year-old Royta De’Marco Giles of Hoover, Alabama

8-year-old Secoriea Turner of Atlanta

11-year-old Davon McNeal of Washington, DC

14-year-old Vernado Jones, Jr. of Chicago

These are just some of the Black children killed on our streets over the holiday weekend. Say their names: Jace, Natalia, Royta, Secoriea, and Davon.

2. Breonna Taylor’s Family Claims No-Knock Warrant Can Be Traced to City’s Gentrification Project

What You Need To Know:

In their updated lawsuit against the city of Louisville, the family of Breonna Taylor claims that police executed a search warrant on Taylor’s home to move forward on an ongoing gentrification project in West Louisville.

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC to Release Guidance on Reopening Schools This Fall

What You Need To Know:

As the 2020-21 school year approaches, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing to release new guidance on how K-12 students can return to in-person classroom instruction this year, according to a senior CDC official.

4. Frederick Douglass Statue Vandalized in Rochester, NY Park

What You Need To Know:

Sunday, July 5th, the 168th anniversary of what is considered his most famous speech, in the city where the speech was given, the statue of former slave and abolitionist, Frederick Douglass, was ripped from its base in a Rochester, NY park.

5. Banks Are Increasing Your Credit Limit, Even If You Didn’t Ask Them To

What You Need To Know:

Banks love to collect interest so they’ve been increasing customers credit limits, even without them asking for it.

