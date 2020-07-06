Coronavirus Update: CDC to Release Guidance on Reopening Schools This Fall

As the 2020-21 school year approaches, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing to release new guidance on how K-12 students can return to in-person classroom instruction this year, according to a senior CDC official.

The recommendation, which is expected this week, was presented internally to CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield CDC early last week. The recommendation includes details on the science of why schools should reopen, despite the rise in coronavirus cases nationwide.

Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics, released a statement that “…strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.” The Academy stressed that academic, mental and physical benefits of children returning to school outweighs the risk of the pandemic.

“Lengthy time away from school and associated interruption of supportive services often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation,” the group said on its website.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet posted yesterday, the potential running mate of Joe Biden said she was shocked to learn that both she and her husband contracted the virus. Bottoms, who is asymptomatic, said they decided to get tested because her husband had been sleeping more than normal. She added that she does not know where they were exposed to the virus.

Seven players from the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) have tested positive for coronavirus, the league announced Monday. Eleven of the 12 teams arrived in Florida yesterday to begin the 2020 season.

According to a new report by the International AIDS Society, a reallocation of resources focused on ending the coronavirus pandemic threatens the advances made in fighting other diseases like HIV and tuberculosis.

A survey released last month by the NGO Global Fund To Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria found that in 106 countries, 85% had reported disruptions to their HIV services, 78% to tuberculosis services, and 73% to malaria services. Almost 20% experienced severe disruptions for all three diseases.

According to the watchdog group Public Citizen, 40 lobbyists with ties to Trump helped clients secure more than $10 billion in federal coronavirus aid. These lobbyists either worked in the Trump executive branch, served on his campaign, were part of the committee that raised money for inaugural festivities or were part of his transition team. Many are donors to Trump’s campaigns, and some are fundraisers for his reelection.

