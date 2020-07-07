Coronavirus Update: International College Students Must Attend Classes In Person or Face Deportation

According to new guidelines released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, International college students will be forced to leave the country or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall. The new rules also include that international students must take at least some of their classes in person and, even at schools offering both in-person and online classes, these students cannot take all their classes online.

The Trump administration has pushed for schools and colleges to reopen as coronavirus cases continue to rise among the younger population. The announcement by federal officials came on the same day some colleges, including Harvard University, announced that fall classes will be offered online.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

Doctors and nurses nationwide are sounding the alarm of dwindling supplies of protective gear for medical workers. Several health care workers are concerned that some supplies must be reused, and that some doctor’s offices have been forced to close their doors because of a lack of protective gear.

In an interview via Facebook Live this week, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci continued his campaign to guide the public about how to slow the spread of the months-long pandemic. “We are still knee-deep in the first wave of this. ,” Fauci explained.

According to data by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. hit a daily record-high of 50,000 cases and almost 131,000 deaths, as of Tuesday.

Fauci blamed the surge in new cases on states and cities reopening too quickly.

“We went up, never came down to baseline, and now it’s surging back up. So it’s a serious situation that we have to address immediately,” Fauci said.

First Baptist Church of Dallas, a megachurch who recently hosted events by conservatives and Vice President Mike Pence, was approved for a forgivable loan through the Paycheck Protection Program worth $2 million to $5 million, according to government data released on Monday. The church is one of tens of thousands of religious organizations that received a total of $7.3 billion in pandemic aid from the Small Business Administration.

According to a new NBC News weekly poll, U.S. citizens have more trust in their governors than in Trump when it comes to how the pandemic has been handled. Sixty percent of Americans say they approve of how their governors are responding to the coronavirus while 37 percent say they disapprove. Forty-three percent of respondents are satisfied with Trump’s handling of the pandemic, while 55 percent disapprove.

As the coronavirus’ economic impacts are felt across the nation, people are having to move more frequently or accepting family and friends into their households.

A new Pew Research Center survey reveals that 3% of U.S. adults were forced to relocate permanently or temporarily due to the pandemic, and 6% had someone move into their household because of it. Among young people, the numbers increased to 9%, as people age 18-29 have moved due to the pandemic. Asian and Hispanic respondents were more likely than Black or white respondents to have moved.

Reasons people moved include reducing the risk of contracting the virus, school campus closures, job loss or wanting to be with family.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday that two Lysol products are effective against Covid-19 when used on hard, non-porous surfaces. Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist both kill the virus two minutes after contact. The approval comes after several companies claimed their untested products work against the disease.

More than 420 products, including Lysol, meet the EPA’s criteria for use against the virus.

Also On Black America Web: