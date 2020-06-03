Amanda Seales Will Not Be Returning To ‘The Real’

From the time Amanda Seales was hired as the fifth cohost for Fox’s daytime talk show, “The Real,” people have been debating whether or not she’s a good fit for the brand.

Several fans expressed their disappointment in the fact that Seales spoke so frequently and so passionately about race and racism in this country.

They assumed, from her facial expressions, that she had no desire to be there. And every week, she was a source of ridicule online as people constantly expressed their desire for her to leave the show.

While most people in her position would have ignored these naysayers, Seales was also in these comment sections every week arguing back and forth with viewers. It wasn’t hard to assume that perhaps she wasn’t happy there.

But recently, during a discussion with her friend, Brandon Victor Dixon, about mental elevation, economic independence, and political awareness, Seales shared that in order to protect her own wellness, she decided not to renew her contract with “The Real.”

She told Dixon:

“You know what happened to me today. I’ve arrived because my contract is up at “The Real” and I did not renew it because it doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to and the people who are speaking to me, in disparaging ways, are not being handled. I’m not in a space where I can, as a full Black woman, have my voice, and my coworkers also have their voices and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for Black voices to be at the top too. So you know, you just reach a point…even when it comes to Hollywood in general, you’ve seen me transform me into a way where I just can’t function in the same way anymore. I just can’t. “

The Neighborhood Talk shared the announcement. And once again, Seales was in the comment section.

Along with the video, The Neighborhood Talk shared a picture of Seales with her cohosts. In response to the image, she wrote:

“LMAO at the second pic. That was the day I decided. Y’all shoulda known it was a wrap when I showed up on daytime television with 3 cornrows. [Three crying laughing emojis] protect ya peace, y’all.”

You can watch the full interview about possible next steps in the movement in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

