J.R. Smith Beats Up Protestor For Vandalizing His Car [Video]

NBA basketball player J.R. Smith has been known for many things in his career.

Many clutch shots, missed easy free throws and even some fights on and off the court. The newest update on the former basketball star is him beating the brakes off of a LA protester.

A video surfaced where JR Smith allegedly caught a protestor vandalizing on his property. The rest was history.

Watch the full video below.

