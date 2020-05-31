CLOSE
J.R. Smith Beats Up Protestor For Vandalizing His Car [Video]

A video surfaced where JR Smith was going outside to his car and allegedly caught a protestor vandalizing on his property. The rest was history.

NBA basketball player J.R. Smith has been known for many things in his career.

Many clutch shots, missed easy free throws and even some fights on and off the court. The newest update on the former basketball star is him beating the brakes off of a LA protester.

Watch the full video below.

