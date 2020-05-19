Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase Ahmaud Arbery In 2017

Recently a video has surfaced of a police officer approaching Ahmaud Arbery for being so-called suspicious.

As the police officers asked Ahmaud what he was doing he replied saying he’s in his car rapping. Shortly after, Arbery asked why the police are harassing him.

The police officers felt threatened and started to draw their taser guns.

The Glynn County officers felt bringing out there tasers was the right thing to do since the area they were in was known for “drug activity”

