Vanessa Bryant Finds An Unopened Letter From ‘Papi’ Kobe Bryant On Her Birthday

Today is bittersweet as Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her 38th birthday following the death of husband Kobe and daughter Gianna back in January.

To commemorate her day, she revealed one last unopened letter written by Kobe, saying it gave her something to look forward to. “Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi,” she began on Instagram, adding “❤️I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.❤️The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

She went on to say how much she misses her Black Mamba and sweet Mambacita.

“Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#MyBirthdayWish”

The world has been mourning Kobe and Gianna’s deaths since January, following the fatal helicopter crash that killed them and seven others. Vanessa previously said it was her three remaining daughters who have been keeping her going.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” she wrote.

We are keeping the Bryant family in our prayers. May Kobe and Gigi rest in peace and happy birthday to Vanessa!

This article was originally posted on CassiusLife.com

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE