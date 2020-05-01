Vanessa Bryant Honors Gigi On Her 14th Birthday With A Heart Warming Message

Weso

Vanessa Bryant has been keeping her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant memories alive.

Vanessa celebrated Gigi’s 14th birthday by posting a picture of her daughter captioning it, “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ”

Following this post was another meaningful post regarding Gianna love for red bows

