Martin Berrios

It’s about to get even more complicated in The Big Apple. Officials have announced that their famed iconic iron horses are going to shut down at designated hours.

As spotted on The New York Times New York City has formally announced a rather large change to their public transportation systems. On Thursday, April 30 Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that subways will no longer be accessible 24 hours a day. The trains will be shut down from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week; the pivot is due to a severe decrease in ridership due to COVID-19. The downtime will allow staffers to sanitize the vehicles and to service the respective equipment.

“We’ve never been here before,” explained Mr. Cuomo. “This is going to be one of the most aggressive, creative, challenging undertakings that the M.T.A. has done.” The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s chairman Patrick J. Foye went on to detail the need for closures. “This is an unprecedented time and that calls for unprecedented action to protect the safety, security and health of our system for customers and employees,” he said. “This closure will enable us to more aggressively and efficiently disinfect and clean our trains and buses than we have ever done before and do it every single day.”

A program has been put in place for locals who have essential travel during these dark hours which include buses and shuttle vans. Commuters can read more specifics here.

New York City To Close Subway System Overnight For Disinfection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

