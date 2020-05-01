Jennifer | @jenn.alyse

We have seen a lot of notorious battles on social media during the pandemic. From the infamous Teddy Riley vs. Babyface to Johntá Austin vs. Ne-Yo–the music greats are giving us the content we need.

Now, (a battle many of us have been waiting for) Erykah Badu and Jill Scott will be joining in on the fun. It was announced Friday afternoon on Verzuz TV’s Instagram page that the two will be live sharing hits on May 9.

Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Set To Battle On Instagram Live was originally published on wtlcfm.com