Jill Scott Gets Freaky With The Mic At A Recent Show [Video]

If you’ve ever been to a Jill Scott show, chances are you’ve experienced her do more than just soulfully sing. Jilly from Philly is also known to bring the risqué. The raunch, if you will. Nope, she ain’t scared to get her freaky-deaky on … while you watch.

Well, apparently her recent display of sexiness was captured on a video that’s gone viral. As you can see in the clip below, Jill playfully sings and imagines performing a sexual act on a man. Using the mic as a substitute for a man bone, she “goes there” and the crowd is definitely feelin’ it.

Bruh why is Jill Scot sucking air dick pic.twitter.com/nNxlDKyKUY — Tony. (@SoLyrical) November 13, 2018

We did say the clip went viral and when that happens, folks react.

Yall thought Jill Scott wanted to meet up at a park after dark to pray? Auntie is true to this not new to this. pic.twitter.com/SBGqv2WUkz — S E V H N (@OfficialSEVHN) November 13, 2018

Jill Scott’s celibacy blues hit a fever pitch, I see. — Myles E. Johnson (@hausmuva) November 13, 2018

Me after 4 minutes of Jill Scott’s “air routine” pic.twitter.com/NfbxuCLLQR — Trevon, I guess (@Joy_Behar_Swagg) November 13, 2018

And in response to what y’all had to say about her “performance,” Jill said (via Twitter):

“Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows. After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with?????? #iftheydontFitup #stopfrontinusuckd**ktoo

They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE