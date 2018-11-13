Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Jill Scott Gets Freaky With The Mic At A Recent Show [Video]

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

If you’ve ever been to a Jill Scott show, chances are you’ve experienced her do more than just soulfully sing. Jilly from Philly is also known to bring the risqué. The raunch, if you will. Nope, she ain’t scared to get her freaky-deaky on … while you watch.

Well, apparently her recent display of sexiness was captured on a video that’s gone viral. As you can see in the clip below, Jill playfully sings and imagines performing a sexual act on a man. Using the mic as a substitute for a man bone, she “goes there” and the crowd is definitely feelin’ it.

We did say the clip went viral and when that happens, folks react.

And in response to what y’all had to say about her “performance,” Jill said (via Twitter):

“Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows. After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with?????? #iftheydontFitup #stopfrontinusuckd**ktoo

They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives.”

Style Stalking: See Jill Scott’s Best Looks
9 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Jill Scott , music , Performing

One thought on “Jill Scott Gets Freaky With The Mic At A Recent Show [Video]

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close