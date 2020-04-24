Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott’s Brother Dies At 31-Year-Old

Rea979

Jace Prescott, brother of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, reportedly died Thursday.

The Ft. Worth Star-Telegram reports upon speaking to Jace Presscott’s uncle, Phillip Ebarb; Prescott passed in his home in Orange, Texas.

His death was confirmed by the Dallas Cowboys organization Thursday evening.

Terrible news: The #Cowboys announce Dak Prescott’s brother, Jace, passed away today. pic.twitter.com/36xs7xDgVg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 24, 2020

Jace Prescott was the middle child of 3 brothers and a product of Northwestern State from 2008-2010 as an offensive lineman after playing at Haughton High School in Louisiana.

No cause of death is currently available.

