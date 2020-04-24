CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott’s Brother Dies At 31-Year-Old

Jace Presscott

Source: NSU / Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Jace Prescott, brother of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, reportedly died Thursday.

The Ft. Worth Star-Telegram reports upon speaking to Jace Presscott’s uncle, Phillip Ebarb; Prescott passed in his home in Orange, Texas.

His death was confirmed by the Dallas Cowboys organization Thursday evening.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 

Jace Prescott was the middle child of 3 brothers and a product of Northwestern State from 2008-2010 as an offensive lineman after playing at Haughton High School in Louisiana.

No cause of death is currently available.

Celebrating Celebrities From Texas
11 photos

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott’s Brother Dies At 31-Year-Old  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Dak Prescott

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Trending
Photos
Close