‘Clark Sisters’ Biopic is Lifetime’s Highest Rated Original Film of the Year

The biopic about the legendary Clark Sisters was a massive hit for Lifetime, giving the network its highest rated movie since 2016 with 2.7 million viewers.

Hailing from executive producers Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott, “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” details their humble beginnings, struggles and rise to becoming the global superstars.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The movie features re-recordings of some of the sisters’ biggest hits and stars Christina Bell as “Twinkie,” Kierra Sheard plays her mother “Karen,” Raven Goodwin as “Denise,” Sheléa Frazier as “Dorinda,” Angela Birchett as “Jacky” and Aunjanue Ellis as their trailblazing mother Mattie Moss Clark.

Via press release:

The Lifetime Original Movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel hit a high note on Saturday night, delivering 2.7 million Total Viewers in L+SD, according to Nielsen Media Research, making it Lifetime’s highest-rated movie since 2016 and the strongest original movie on all of television for 2020 across key demos, including both broadcast and cable. Additionally, The Clark Sisters was the best ad-supported cable original movie since 2018 in key demos, with 1.1 million Adults 25-54, 905,000 Adults 18-49 and 813,000 Women 25-54. With the success of The Clark Sisters, Lifetime now claims the top three original movies on ad-supported cable in 2020 in key demos, along with Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story and Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.

On social media, #TheClarkSisters ranked #1 across all TV on April 11 with over 700,000 interactions, according to Nielsen Social.

Karen Clark Sheard took to social media to thank viewers, saying, “[This] is just amazing and literally has us all speechless…2.7 million viewers. We thank you all so much, we love you.”

In case you missed it, “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” can be viewed On Demand.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE