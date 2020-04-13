Vanessa Bryant Shares Emotional Message On Anniversary of Kobe’s Retirement

Kobe Bryant retired on April 13, 2016 after 20 years in the NBA.

After basketball, Kobe dedicated his time to his family and his creative ventures. Unfortunately, he was only able to enjoy retirement for a little over three years before his life, along with his daughter and 7 others lives, were tragically taken.

Vanessa Bryant went to social media to honor her late husband on what would have marked four years out of retirement.

She wrote:

Mamba Day

My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.

We’re continuing to send love to the Bryants.

