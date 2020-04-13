DL Hughley Show
Dak Prescott Violates Social Distancing Hosting Party In Dallas

NFL: SEP 25 Bears at Cowboys

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott allegedly hosted a party for a friend this past weekend. TMZ reports at least 30 people were in attendance of his party violating the social distancing rules.

Photos show a table set for a meal, one would automatically assume it requires people to be closer than 6-feet apart.

Although it was suspected Prescott was having a party, Ft. Worth Star Telegram reports the police were unable to verify if he was violating the social distancing rules. Subsequently a reminder was given to him to reiterate the CDC guidelines that include social distancing.

Dak Prescott Violates Social Distancing Hosting Party In Dallas  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

