Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott allegedly hosted a party for a friend this past weekend. TMZ reports at least 30 people were in attendance of his party violating the social distancing rules.
Photos show a table set for a meal, one would automatically assume it requires people to be closer than 6-feet apart.
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!
Although it was suspected Prescott was having a party, Ft. Worth Star Telegram reports the police were unable to verify if he was violating the social distancing rules. Subsequently a reminder was given to him to reiterate the CDC guidelines that include social distancing.
Dak Prescott Violates Social Distancing Hosting Party In Dallas was originally published on thebeatdfw.com