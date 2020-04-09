Kentucky Doctor Charged After Strangling Black Teen Over Social Distancing [VIDEO]

A white middle-age Kentucky doctor has been charged for strangling a teenage Black girl because she and her friends weren’t practicing social distancing.

John Rademaker, 57, is seen in a viral video storming toward the teenagers, forcefully shoving three white girls out of his way to get at the lone Black girl, who he grabs by the neck.

“Get off of her!” one of the other teens shouts.

On Tuesday night, the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that the violent thug had been arrested and charged and placed on leave from his job, MSN reports.

According to reports, Rademaker was released from jail Tuesday.

Watch the disturbing scene via the Twitter video embed below.

Man in Louisville at Norton Commons assaults girls due to social distancing issue. Couple asked the girls to disperse and leave because they were supposedly breaking the social distancing rules and this is what encountered … pic.twitter.com/fxm4IH8VCm — Official thedjrayray (@thedjrayray) April 6, 2020

“Obviously, we do not advise individuals concerned about social distancing to take matters into their own hands and confront people about it, especially in any physical way,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. “We ask people who are concerned about large gatherings to call 311 or 911 to report their concerns.”

The footage was captured in a video that went viral over the weekend.

Rademaker’s 18-year-old victim suffered bruising to her neck, but did not require hospitalization, according to the warrant.

The video ignited a furor on social media, with one Twitter user writing “Don’t think that this will be an isolated incident. People are out of work and sheltering in place and getting more and more frustrated with others not following the mandates. It makes people do crazy things and will get worse.”

Another user commenting on the video added, “I could tell by the tucked in shirt and the way he was waving that finger that he was gon find the only black person and beat up on them.”

A third noted, “So ol boys response to some girls not respecting the social distancing mandates is to walk up to the group, break the 6’ distance & then actually put hands on multiple girls… all to show that we shouldn’t be so close b/c it could spread the virus… dude is worse than the girls.”

The Root referred to the incident as “#SocialDistancingWhileBlack.”

On Sunday, a representative from Southern Indiana Anesthesia Consultants, where Rademaker works as a physician, said he had been placed on administrative leave.

Rademaker has been charged with one count of first-degree strangulation and three counts of harassment with physical contact. He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 8.

