Baltimore Officer Purposefully Coughs Near Black Residents, Triggers Investigation [VIDEO]

A Baltimore police officer has come under fire after a video shows him intentionally coughing around Black residents of a public housing complex.

As the unidentified sergeant walks outside the Perkins Homes in East Baltimore, the woman behind the camera can be heard saying to him: “Hey officer friendly with the cherry cheeks.”

The officer appears to force himself to cough without covering his mouth as he walks past the woman and other residents. The woman makes clear that she is aware he is exploiting the fears over the novel coronavirus.

Additionally, his behavior falls in line with White supremacists encouraging members who contract the deadly virus to spread the contagion to Blacks, cops and Jews, according to the FBI.

We previously reported… in a February intelligence brief obtained by ABC News, the FBI’s New York office reports that “members of extremist groups are encouraging one another to spread the virus, if contracted, through bodily fluids and personal interactions.”

The brief, written by the Federal Protective Service, alleges these racist groups believe it is their “OBLIGATION” to spread the virus, specifically targeting “law enforcement and minority communities, with some mention of public places in general.”

According to the brief, these discussions took place on a Telegram app channel that focused on “siege culture.” Extremists want followers to use tactics such as spray bottles to spread bodily fluids to cops on the street.

They have also suggested that infected individuals “spend as much time as possible in public spaces with their ‘enemies” and leaving bodily fluids such as saliva on the doors, handles and elevator buttons at local FBI offices, as well as spread germs in non-white neighborhoods.

Hate groups have also encouraged racist cops who have infiltrated law enforcement to weaponize the virus and target urban communities.

Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison told the Baltimore Sun that 12 officers have tested positive for coronavirus and 115 were still quarantined as of Tuesday.

The department has launched an internal investigation into the actions of the suspected white supremacist officer in the viral video and said they will also review the his body cam footage.

“After watching the full video, in its entirety, it is not only disturbing, but incomprehensible, especially considering the high-level of strong and clear guidance that we have provided from the beginning, regarding COVID-19,” Harrison said in a statement. “Members are always expected to be sensitive and professional to the community, but what we saw in the video is alarming because this pandemic is affecting lives not only nationally, worldwide, but right here in our own police department.”

The woman who recorded the video is also heard shouting inaccurate information about Black folks being resistant to COVID-19.

