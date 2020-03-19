Baltimore Mayor Calls For End Of Violence To Free Up Hospital Beds During COVID-19 Crisis

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young has pleaded with residents to cease the violence and practice social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic, after multiple people were shot Tuesday night.

Young said hospital beds are needed to treat positive COVID-19 patients, as the city confirmed its fifth positive coronavirus case Wednesday, CBS reports.

“I want to reiterate how completely unacceptable the level of violence is that we have seen recently,” Young said. “We will not stand for mass shootings and an increase in crime.”

“For those of you who want to continue to shoot and kill people of this city, we’re not going to tolerate it,” Young implored. “We’re going to come after you and we’re going to get you.”

#BREAKING: Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announces a ban on all city events with more than 250 attendants. https://t.co/swjoe0CBo1 — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) March 12, 2020

Young urged people to put down their guns because “we cannot clog up our hospitals and their beds with people that are being shot senselessly because we’re going to need those beds for people infected with the coronavirus. And it could be your mother, your grandmother or one of your relatives. So take that into consideration.”

The city has seen a spike in violence as of late, including a mass shooting Tuesday night — where seven people were shot. All are reportedly in serious but stable condition.

“This incident remains open and under investigation,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Meanwhile, schools across the state will be closed for two weeks during the corona crisis, and numerous other events, church services and programs have been canceled or postponed.

“Making sure all residents have access to food during this time is a priority for the city,” Young wrote on Twitter Wednesday. He then shared a link “for the official list of locations where grab-n-go meals are available, complete with time, meal and eligibility detail.”

