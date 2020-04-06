Tina Lawson Celebrates Beyonce And Jay-Z’s 12th Anniversary With Throwback Photo From Their Wedding

Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrated 12 years of marriage this weekend and the singer’s mother, Tina Lawson, marked the occasion by sharing a snap from their wedding on her Instagram page.

One image shows a ‘just married’ Beyoncé raising the roof with one hand with the other holding on to Jay as they make their way back down the aisle.

Check out the photo below.

Lawson shared the adorable black and white photo from the couple’s 2008 wedding along with the caption: “Happy anniversary to Bey and Jay. It seemed like yesterday these guys walked down the aisle,’ Tina captioned the post. ‘Such beautiful memories of that day, now it’s twelve years later. Three gorgeous babies later and love still prevails.”

Ms. Tina also noted, “Ahem i designed that dress,’ she said of the strapless white mermaid gown.

Beyoncé, 38, and Jay-Z, 50, wed in secret at Jay’s New York City penthouse on April 4, 2008.

In 2012, they welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and have since had twins: a son, Sir, and a daughter, Rumi, both two.

After Beyoncé detailed her husband’s infidelities on her acclaimed album “Lemonade,” Jay admitted to cheating on his wife in a tell-all interview with the The New York Times. He also addressed it on his “4:44 album.

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together,” he said in the interview.

