Mike Tyson Opens Up About His Wild Past Of Paying For Orgies [WATCH]

Mike Tyson has opened up about how he squandered the fortune he made during his boxing career on orgies and hoes.

Tyson admits he turned into “an animal with money” during the height of his career.

“When I was young I was an animal with money” he said on the recent episode of his popular podcast, Hotboxin’.

“Giving people money like f*** everybody, party with everybody and f*** their mothers, their sisters and their cousins… orgies. I was crazy,” he added.

“I was so sick and I had no idea I was so sick. I bought a lot of cars for girls too.”

Hear Mike tell it via the clip above.

Mike Tyson asking Dame Lillard how much is he making only to tell a story about how much he used to love buying hoes cars 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UaVYu3T9bd — Ahmed/Weeknd told me her throat is fire (@big_business_) March 22, 2020

As noted by the Daily Mail, Tyson filed for bankruptcy back in 2003 despite reportedly earning more than $300 million during his career.

He recently admitted that he is “looking forward” to death, telling The Sportsman: “From my experience, from what I believe, the more I know about not existing, the more willing I am to die,” he confessed.

“Yeah [I look forward to it], I don’t fear it. Living might be more complicated than dying to me… because living takes a lot of courage. Without the courage, you can’t handle living. Living is a journey; living is a struggle. People have everything and they still can’t do it, they struggle,” he added.

“We take ourselves too seriously; we think we’re somebody. Who the f***, we’re nothing! We come from s***; we think we’re special [but] fame is s***.”

Mike Tyson has a new sparring partner 😂 (via marstysonthedog/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Um3NboqYPC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 25, 2020

