Mike Tyson Tells Eminem He’s ‘Only White Guy That Knows What It’s Like to Be a N***a’ [WATCH]

Boxing Legend Mike Tyson sat down with Eminem for the latest episode of Hotboxin to discuss a wide range of topics, including family life, their love for hip-hop, and the rapper’s latest album Music to Be Murdered By.

At one point, Tyson praises the Detroit rapper for slaving for all his success, noting, “You’re the only white guy that knows what it’s like to be a n***a.”

“Everything you got was, fu**in’—not even given to you,” Tyson said at the 45:55 mark. “You fu**in’’ slaved for it, you know what I mean? You’re the only white guy that knows what it’s like to be a n***a.”

“Not sure how to answer that,” Em responded with a nervous laugh. “But, uh, nah man. It’s uh … I mean, you know, we all got our story.”

Em then dished about his surprise performance and the little moment that annoyed him while on stage that most viewers probably didn’t notice.

“I’mma tell you why I’m making that face. Because when I went there, everything was cool, right?” he explained (31:07). “I go through the first verse, and they had the mic pack that you wear on your belt … and I’m rappin’, and all of sudden I see between my legs, the mother fu**in’’ pack swinging.”

Emimem said he tried to grab the mic and stick it in his back pocket—but was unsuccessful.

“So I’m rapping the lyrics while I’m doing this, and then I’m like, ‘Man, I’ll just put it in my front pocket. Fuck it,” he continued. “By that time, the song’s over, and I’m, like, ‘Man, what the fu*k?’ We rehearsed for that sh*t—I know the words to ‘Lose Yourself,’ right—but we rehearsed that shit extra, extra, extra just so we didn’t fu*k that up. And then that was the one thing we didn’t plan for, and of course it went wrong … I haven’t watched it.”

Check out Em’s full Hotboxin interview above.

