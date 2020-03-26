Divorce Rates Expected To Rise Due To Corona-Quarantined Couples

Divorce rates are expected to rise during the coronavirus pandemic for couples who have spent a great deal of time in quarantine.
According to Page Six, NYC power divorce attorney William D. Zabel, of Schulte Roth & Zabel said, “we’ve had an increased amount of calls in the past week from people seeking representation for divorce proceedings, a 50 percent increase, and I have been hearing the same from my colleagues at other firms.”
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
Individuals who are used to their busy lifestyles outside of the house are now feeling anxiety from being confined to one place. Finances may also be a factor with the loss of jobs and the decline of income.
“If wealthy people are looking for a rationale for divorce, an economic downturn is often a motivation — the net worth of the moneyed spouse is lower, and therefore a settlement could be lower. I anticipate there will be a number of high-profile divorce cases in the coming months,” Zabel explained.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Most divorces during this time will be provoked by not having enough space and feeling overwhelmed.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE