Divorce Rates Expected To Rise Due To Corona-Quarantined Couples

Divorce rates are expected to rise during the coronavirus pandemic for couples who have spent a great deal of time in quarantine.

According to Page Six, NYC power divorce attorney William D. Zabel, of Schulte Roth & Zabel said, “we’ve had an increased amount of calls in the past week from people seeking representation for divorce proceedings, a 50 percent increase, and I have been hearing the same from my colleagues at other firms.”

Individuals who are used to their busy lifestyles outside of the house are now feeling anxiety from being confined to one place. Finances may also be a factor with the loss of jobs and the decline of income.

“If wealthy people are looking for a rationale for divorce, an economic downturn is often a motivation — the net worth of the moneyed spouse is lower, and therefore a settlement could be lower. I anticipate there will be a number of high-profile divorce cases in the coming months,” Zabel explained.

Most divorces during this time will be provoked by not having enough space and feeling overwhelmed.

