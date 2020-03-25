Todrick Hall Drags Kim Kardashian Over ‘Leaked’ Kanye Phone Call With Taylor Swift

Famed YouTuber Todrick Hall fiercely defended his close friend Taylor Swift after her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was reignited over the weekend.

Kardashian fired off a series of seemingly deceptive tweets on Monday in response to the recently leaked, unedited 2016 phone call between Swift and West, over his song, “Famous.” Kim insists Swift lied four years ago about what was discussed during the call – but the full recording actually supports the singer’s longtime claim that she had no idea Kanye was going to call her a B*TCH on the track.

Hall took to his Instagram Stories to drag Kim for filth, even co-signing with fans who believe Kris Jenner released the full recording to create hype around the new season of the family’s reality show airing this week. Word on the street is that the Kardashians had no clue their momager was going to pull such a messy move, and now there’s a lot of fighting within the family — allegedly.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

When Kim accused Swift of “reigniting” drama related to the leaked footage, Hall fired back. Kardashian even claimed to be “embarrassed” that she was addressing this controversy again, ET Online reports.

“I cannot stand this woman!” Hall wrote of Kardashian. “Taylor didn’t reignite anything, Kris probably leaked this footage her damn self,” he wrote.

“After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your vagina … I HIGHLY doubt that you’re embarrassed NOW to respond to this. Just apologize, you self absorbed entitled, stubborn little queef.”

Todrick Hall slams Kim Kardashian in support of his friend Taylor Swift: “After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your v*gina…I HIGHLY doubt that you’re embarrassed NOW to respond to this” pic.twitter.com/XV1IL4n3vd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2020

Hall went on to note that Swift never gave her permission for the following lyric in West’s song: “For all my Southside ni**as that know me best/I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b*tch famous (God damn)/I made that b**ch famous.”

“No one would ever give permission without ever hearing the song,” Hall wrote. “If they had time to shadily record all this footage, they had time to shoot over an email with the finished product for approval once the song was done #standard.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

He then slammed Kim for comparing Kanye’s recording to the personal footage Swift used in her recent Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana.”

“Taylor made a legitimate documentary, not some home videos of her stuttering while asking other celebs with more fans and relevancy to help promote his album,” Hall wrote. “Shouldn’t have needed that trash line about someone who would never sleep with you owing you sex or doing ANYTHING sexual with you.”

“It’s super easy to brush this off with a ‘nobody cares’ & try to conveniently post about corona and take the high road now,” he added. “She is not the one who lost sleep over this and had people sending her snake emojis for YEARS. This was online bullying at the HIGHEST LEVEL & she faces zero consequences.”

You can read his comments via the Twitter embed above. At the time of this post, Kanye nor Kim had responded to him.

Swift addressed the leaked phone call on Monday, taking to social media to write, “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for four years)… SWIPE UP to see what really matters.” She then linked to charity pages of organizations providing aide during the coronavirus outbreak.

Kardashian responded, writing in part, “I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘b**ch’ was used without her permission.”

“At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message,” Kardashian West continued. “The lie was never about the word b**ch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation.”

Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, clapped back on Twitter, “I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement (see post below). Paine added, “Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?”

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE