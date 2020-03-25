Timbaland And Swizz Beatz Had A Virtual Beat Battle On Instagram Live

We’re all social distancing which has really altered our everyday lives. Musicians and entertainers are no different and have been relying on platforms like Instagram to entertain not only themselves, but also their fans.

Super-producers Swizz Beats and Timbaland, took to Instagram Live Tuesday night in a virtual beat battle.

“Attention. Attention. Attention […] It’s official. We doing this for the culture,” Timbaland announced in a since-deleted video Tuesday night. “Me and Swizzy gon’ go at it 10 o’clock, baby. IG Live. I done have the red blood in me. It’s gonna be a good one.”

Swizz explained how it would go down: The first round would consist of back-to-back classics from their catalogs, while Round Two would entail “certified joints you never heard. Just zones you never heard […] the zones, zones, zones.”

Over 20,000 followers, including Diddy and Fat Joe, tuned in to watch Timbo and Swizz battle with tracks like Aaliyah’s “More Than a Woman,” the Lox’s “Fuck You,” Missy Elliot’s “Pass Da Blunt,” and Beyoncé’s “Upgrade U”.