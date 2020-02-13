Timbaland Opens Up To Tamron Hall About Overcoming Opioid Addiction

On Wednesday’s “Tamron Hall,” Grammy award-winning rapper, producer and songwriter Timbaland opened up about how he became addicted to opioids and being a functioning addict.

Plus, how his faith and relationship with his kids allowed him to quit his addiction cold turkey and transform his life for the better. He said, “It takes over you. It’s something that takes over your body. I don’t want to glorify it, but it feels amazing. It makes you feel like a superhero. It gave me confidence.”

Timbaland also discussed functioning on the pills, how it affected his music career, and how hard it was to shed his ego and come out publicly about his drug addiction as a celebrity.

