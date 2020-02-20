Diddy Announces Return Of “Making The Band” With A Casting Call Near You

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has confirmed that “Making the Band” is returning after more than a decade off the air.

Diddy and his sons announced the revival Wednesday in a video casting call.

“We not settling for just anybody,” Quincy says in the clip. “If you feel like you got what it takes to compete in today’s industry—y’all know how our pops does it. So expect nothing but the best to be showing up.”

Open auditions will go down in Atlanta (Feb. 28-29), Houston (March 7-8), Charlotte, North Carolina (March 13-14), and New York (March 21-22). In each city, artists will have access to vocal booths in which they can record a performance to approved songs, Complex reports.

Check out the casting call video above.

We previously reported… Diddy was on the fence about rebooting “Making the Band” for MTV — even testing the waters last year by asking fans to weigh in on social media.

The response changed his opinion, and he later revealed that the iconic music competition show was going to production.

“MTV and I are back together again!!” Combs said in a statement. “Making the Band is coming back bigger, bolder and more cutting edge. MTB on MTV was the pioneer of reality TV. We’re going to bring that supernatural energy back to the format and bring the world it’s next global superstars.”

Diddy also took to Instagram to discuss rebooting the series.

“Something interesting happened this morning that I need to share with you guys,” he said in a video message. “Years ago I did something that will go down in television history. This show called Making the Band. Now, I’m trying to figure out my schedule for the next 24 months…but MTV called me out of nowhere and was like, ‘What do you think about partnering and bringing Making the Band back?’”

Famed choreographer Laurieann Gibson will also return to the series, set to debut later this year.

“Making the Band” spawned the formation of musical acts such as Danity Kane, Day 26, Da Band, and O-Town. It first premiered on ABC in 2000 before moving to MTV a year later. The final season wrapped in 2009.

