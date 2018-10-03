Mashonda Talks Successful Co-Parenting With Alicia Keys And Ex Swizz Beats

Mashonda Tifere got married to music producer Swizz Beatz in 2004 and years later the couple went through a divorce. Many blamed singer Alicia Keys for their breakup because the two were allegedly already dating while Swizz was separated from Mashonda. After six years, therapy sessions, forgiveness and more, Mashonda is giving all the details about how her, Swizz and Alicia are now a beautiful blended family.

Swizz and Mashonda share their son, Kasseem together and in her new book “Blend,” according to The Jasmine Brand, she talks about how she moved past the painful end of her marriage. She said it took her eight years to pen the book and details each step she took to create the peaceful family dynamic she enjoys now.

On co-parenting, Mashonda said, “When you have children, and they have questions, and you can feel their energy shifting, based on the energy you’re giving them. If you’re a parent, you know you have to make the change…I was like it’s time. I didn’t want him to grow up feeling the way I felt. I knew it was time to start making conscious changes and decisions.”

It has long been rumored that Mashonda considered Alicia a homewrecker. Mashonda is finally she was able to clear the air about it in the book.

“I have never used that word once [homewrecker]. It was not a word I felt good about. We had a lot of miscommunication in the beginning, but we have worked through it. And when I say worked through it, we have set at tables together and discussed everything from the beginning up until where we are now, and we do this often.”

