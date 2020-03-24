Wendy Williams Moves Talk Show To Youtube During Coronavirus Quarantine

With her daily talk show on hiatus amid the coronavirus self-quarantine, Wendy Williams is moving platforms to YouTube while the nation is under mass quarantine.

She took to her Instagram page to update followers about her self-isolating experience and plans to return to work.

“I’m trying to stay calm. I walked downstairs and stepped in throw up! I know EXACTLY who did it! Myway loves to play with rubber bands and there was a rubber band mix in which means she swallowed! I keep telling them this is not the time to act a fool. Btw I’m gonna start YouTube tmrw evening. #socialdistancing #meditation #calm,” she wrote on IG, Celebrity Insider reports.

Meanwhile, a source previously shared that Wendy was “weighing her options” after “The Wendy Williams Show” curbed filming with an in-studio audience due to COVID-19 concerns.

Check out her IG post below.

“Wendy knows this hiatus is for the safety of everybody involved so of course, she supports the decision,” the source dished. “But she is using her social platform to continue connecting with her audience and has been throwing the idea around of perhaps doing something from home. Nobody knows for sure how long this is going to go on for and anything is possible in terms of weighing their options right now.”

Show producers informed staffers about the hiatus in a memo, which was obtained by Deadline:

To Our Dedicated Wendy Show Staff:

The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Considering the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely. However, the office will remain open for you to pick up any materials or personal items. In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. Thank you for everything you do and please stay safe!

On Monday, Wendy Williams announced the launch of the daily YouTube show, writing on Twitter “You asked and Wendy delivered. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, hit the and watch the first episode of ‘Wendy @ Home’ at 6:00 PM EST.”

You asked and Wendy delivered. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, hit the 🔔 and watch the first episode of 'Wendy @ Home' at 6:00 PM EST. https://t.co/ie6TfcG5Lz #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/AT7O321nEh — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 23, 2020

