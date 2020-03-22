Wendy Williams Wants To Continue Taping Show

Wendy Williams says she’ll go so far to put her life on the line to continue taping her popular daytime talk show in a Friday interview with Dr. Oz.

“I got a telephone call, honestly, and the phone call was, ‘Wendy?’ I was like, ‘What? What am I doing wrong now? I always think I’m in trouble,” she began. “They said, ‘We’re all shutting down everything, all the networks. Nobody is going to be doing new shows. We want all the hosts to be well.’”

“I said, ‘But I can do it even with no audience. I don’t even have to have the staffers there because I did that for two days,’” she continued. “But they said, ‘No. We need to have you home, indefinitely.’ There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a period of time.’”

Early last week Williams, along with several other live shows, filmed without a studio audience for safety precautions. But on Thursday, March 12, the time came for her to pull the plug for the benefit of her health.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Considering the current escalation of the coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely,” said a memo circulated to her staff. “In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again.”

But Williams told Dr. Oz that she wanted to continue taping by any means necessary.

"I'm willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight," she added. "I'm ready to go back to work next week. I'm ready to go back to work when we're like — come on, let's go." Williams isn't the only talk show host coming up with new and innovative ways to keep their loyal fans happy. On Monday The Daily Show host Trevor Noah streamed from inside of his home, and Stephen Colbert recently did a recent taping of The Late Show from his bathtub. Conan O'Brien announced he will use his iPhone and video chat to air Conan. We know that Wendy loves her viewers, her audience members and staff, but hopefully Dr. Oz was able to offer some words of wisdom on what her next move should be. You can watch the clip below.

