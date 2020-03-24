Russ Rant: Why The Stimulus Bill Failed

Donald Trump has been advised that the economy is more important than human life. The plan is to social distance for 15 days. This shows us that his plan is “greed over life” and Russ says that has always been his plan because “he is not sympathetic to human life.” We haven’t even reached the peak of how many people will be affected. If he really wants to end social distancing, then millions of people will be infected and hundreds of thousands will die. Russ says if he lifts the social distancing he will not follow that order. It’s a shame that Fox News is setting policy, and that the economy is all the president is focusing on.

